Sudan: Usama Faisal Receives Deputy Head of ICRC

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Usama Faisal, Thursday received the Deputy Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Ms. Anski Vandormal, on the background of the ICRC's signing of four framework agreements with a number of federal ministries.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretaries of the federal Ministries of Health and Animal Resources and Fisheries and a representative of the Sudanese Red Crescent.

The Deputy Head of the ICRC expressed her thanks and appreciation for the support she received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in signing these agreements and gave a briefing on the projects offered by the International Committee of the Red Cross, stressing that they will increase in the future after the signing of these agreements and raise of the degree of cooperation with the various components of government.

On his part, the minister has expressed his thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross, stressing that it will be a new chapter in the history of cooperation between the Red Cross and the National Red Crescent partner, affirming his full support for all the projects of the International Committee of the Red Cross.