Sudan: UNAMID to Exit From South Darfur Next June

Nyala — The head of the UNAMID mission in Darfur, Kenskali Mamma Polo, announced during a visit to South Darfur State, the opening of service projects in the village of Attash, for the voluntary return of the displaced people which were implemented by a number of partners, stressing the mission's concern with the voluntary repatriation in its remaining period in the state in coordination with the Qatari team and UN agencies.

He promised that next June was set to be the final departure date for the UNAMID mission from South Darfur State, and that the state government will be given all units and assets for civilian purposes, as promised by the state Wali (governor), Engineer Adam Al-Fekki, and submitted to the UN.

He indicated that the Security Council resolution has obliged mission to exit and move to other areas in Central Darfur and to distribute some assets for institutions.

He said that the mission is focusing these days on the mediation role and have contacts with Mennawi and Gibriel and taking into account Abdul Wahid Nur for boosting peace before exit.

He called for continuous efforts with UN agencies to fill the gap left by the mission, congratulating the state government on the success of the weapons' collection project, the extension of security and stability as well as the achievement of tribal reconciliations.

He said the mission is very pleased because the state is working on the issue of security and stability that the mission is fully seeking, promising cooperation and coordination with the state government in implementing the weapons collection program.