31 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Signs Amendment in Diplomatic and Official Passports Regulation

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, signed Thursday the amendment in the Regulation for Diplomatic, Official and Private Passports for the year 2019.

After the signing, the members of the committee presented a briefing on the progress of work in developing the characteristics of the diplomatic passport and the passports issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the security and technical features that will be activated in the passports to be issued by the Ministry in the future in coordination with local partners, so as to be a passport with international standards and an independent Sudanese manufacturing by100 percent.

