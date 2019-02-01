Namibia/Comoros: Brave Warriors Get Comoros CHAN Repeat

THE Brave Warriors will have to overcome the Comoros Island again in their quest to qualify for the 2020 African Nations Championship.

This came to light during the draw held at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on the sidelines of the organising committee's meeting. The tournament, designed exclusively for home-based players, will be held in Ethiopia early next year.

"The schedule (date and time) for this match will be communicated later," CAF said in a statement.

Forty-seven teams are engaged in the battle for 15 places to join host Ethiopia in the sixth edition of the tournament.

The draw proved to be the highlight of the meeting of the 25-member committee, which saw the format and procedure approved. The format of the competition remains unchanged, and will be played on a zonal basis to determine the finalists for Ethiopia.

In reaching Morocco 2018, Namibia beat Comoros Island 2-1 on aggregate to qualify, having seen off Zimbabwe in the second round.

Namibia were the surprise package of the 2018 edition, reaching the quarter-final stage, where they fell to eventual champion and host Morocco. The Brave Warriors will be looking to reach their second CHAN finals when they face the Comoros Island in the second round of the qualifiers.

The first leg is set for Moroni, with the return clash in Windhoek. The winner takes on either Madagascar or Mozambique in the third and final round qualification stage.

Only three teams qualify from the southern region.