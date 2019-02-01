Namibia: Schlettwein Castigates Deputy

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein criticised his deputy, Natangwe Ithete, for travelling to China without ministerial approval last year.

The Namibian understands that Ithete went on a week-long state trip to China in June 2018.

Even though this trip happened last year, people familiar with the relationship between the two said the finance minister is not satisfied with the performance of his subordinate.

The two were appointed in 2015. It has now emerged that Schlettwein wrote to Ithete on 22 June 2018, reprimanding him for the unauthorised trip to the Asian superpower. He copied president Hage Geingob in the letter.

Schlettwein did not want to explain the exact details since it is an internal matter, but he confirmed the issue.

"I can confirm that I wrote the letter to make it clear to him that he should not take trips that are not approved. He went out of the country without permission. I had to tell him that it should not happen again," he said.

Schlettwein stressed that he was worried his deputy travelled to China without briefing him on paper what he was going to represent abroad.

"I would have failed in my duties if I did not write to him. He responded to the letter, and I left it there," the minister said.

Ithete denied receiving the letter from the minister, despite confirmation from Schlettwein.

"I am not aware of that letter by the minister," he said.

He added that the government paid for his trip, contrary to Schlettwein's version that no state funds were used.

Sources said Ithete's response to Schlettwein was dismissive, and did not address the minister's concerns.

Ithete declined to reveal details of the trip, such as who invited him, and whom he met in China. A photo circulated on social media last year, however, showed him in the company of a Chinese businessperson.

Although Ithete said he met a lot of business people, he declined to explain whether he went to China in his private capacity or not.

"Private trips have nothing to do with my official work. The government will not pay for my private trips," he stated.

There has been speculation that Schlettwein has been frustrated by Ithete's output as deputy minister, especially during the ongoing financial crisis.

Ithete was previously an AgriBank inspection officer, and is a Unisa graduate in human resources. He was a board member of the National Youth Council (NYC).

He also served as Swapo Party Youth League secretary for education until 2012, while forming part of the resettlement committee at the ministry of land reform.

The role of deputy ministers has been in the spotlight over the years, with some people calling for the scrapping of the position.

The Namibian reported in 2015 that several deputy ministers said they had become models who just come to the office to read newspapers throughout the day because they have nothing else to do.

Geingob appointed 32 deputy ministers in 2015, but reduced the number to 28 in 2018 after his first Cabinet reshuffle. A deputy earns around N$580 000 per year (N$48 000 per month).