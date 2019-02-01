Namibia: Pressure Mounts As Unam Stun Stars

THE pressure is starting to mount on defending champions African Stars after Unam scored a stunning 2-0 victory in their Premiership encounter on Wednesday night.

After their African safari, Stars now have a lot of matches to make up on the rest of the teams, but as coach Bobby Samaria said after Wednesday's match, 'games in hand don't translate to points in the bag.'

"The matches we have in hand will put a lot of pressure on us, because people will expect that those matches are already points in the bag which is not the case. Unam came here with a plan and they fought, and that's what we need to do - we need to go out and fight for the three points in each and every game," he said.

The result leaves Stars in 11th position on nine points, and although they still have three matches in hand on log leaders Black Africa (23 points), they are now 14 points behind. Unam, meanwhile, climbed two places to ninth on the log on 11 points.

They gave a great performance as they caught Stars with two breakaway goals and then defended heroically for most of the match to hold on for a hard fought victory.

Edmund Kambanda opened the scoring after only 14 minutes when he steered home a cross by captain Heini Isaacs, while Tara Katupose made it 2-0 with a cracking shot early in the second half.

Those were two rare attacks by Unam, though, who had to defend for most of the match.

Stars' tricky striker Aubrey Amseb and Crispin Mbewe came close to scoring early on while Unam keeper, Charles Uirab, brought off two fine saves from Engelhard Kahua and Stars' new Comoran signing Youssouf Ibroihim.

Stars' captain Ronald Ketjijere also put in some surging runs from the midfield, but they could not break down Unam's defence, where former Brave Warriors defender, Willem Mwedihanga excelled.

Stars' dominance continued in the second half as they created several more chances, with Mbewe missing a sitter when he headed over from close range, and Unam managed to hold on for a great victory.

Samaria said they couldn't convert their chances.

"That's how it goes in football. We started off very positively, but we couldn't convert the chances that we created. In the first half they only threatened us once and they scored from that on a counter.

"In the second half it was the same thing. We upped our tempo and wanted to equalise, but then they got us on the break, scoring the second one. But overall I think we managed the game well, the difference was just that we could not get a goal," he said.

It was Unam's first victory under new coach Woody Jacobs, who praised his players on an excellent performance.

"This was a massive team effort. We spoke about it before the game and that was the message - this was about us and not African Stars, they are an illustrious team, we don't need to talk about their history or the players they have, we just focussed on our performance.

"It's a relief to get my first win this season after so many draws and defeats and to get a win against a formidable team like Stars is something that I will savour," he added.

He said their game plan was to prevent Stars from playing their game.

"They are a very dangerous team when they get going, especially with their midfield, so we wanted to dominate the midfield and we did that. I think Marcel (Papama) and Kanene (Korupanda) played a tremendous game in midfield and also our captain Heini Isaacks), while Tara (Katupose) showed his experience up front."

"The youngsters also did well and when they came on they looked like seasoned players and I think the magnitude of the game pushed them on. I told them to go out and show what they can do so that people can ask who's that, and I know after tonight they should know the names of the Unam players," he added.

Stars, meanwhile, can expect another tough encounter when they take on Tigers at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Friday night.

Only two other fixtures will take place on Saturday, with Okahandja United hosting Blue Waters in Okahandja, while Julinho Sporting host Mighty Gunners in Rundu.