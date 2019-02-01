Namibia: Man Guilty of Child Rape At Swakop

A 68-YEAR-OLD Serbian-born resident of Namibia was found guilty on 11 counts of rape of minors and human trafficking in the Swakopmund Regional Court yesterday.

The case in which Dragan Vujicin (68) was found guilty stems from a series of incidents during 2013 and 2014 when Vujicin enticed four girls - three aged nine and one aged seven at the time - to his home at Mondesa with compassion, money, toys, sweets and food to participate in immoral activities, ranging from watching pornographic movies, him exposing himself to them, them masturbating him, and him sexually fondling them.

Vujicin - born in Serbia but a long-time resident of Namibia, where he has married a Namibian and is the father of two children - was arrested in 2014 when the parents of the four girls found out that he would give them something if they "pumped the uncle".

Vujicin was living in a rented flat with his family. On the same property were three shacks, where some of the victims lived in poverty. Others stayed in the same street. The girls were friends of his children and they played together.

The victims became fond of 'uncle Dragan', who would offer them an opportunity to do domestic chores, and in exchange they could watch television and he would pay a small wage or give them food. He even treated them with nuts, raisins and dates if they greeted him nicely.

"He was nice," they would tell the court in testimony heard behind closed doors, and they trusted him. Even the parents had no quibbles and appreciated his help once in a while. After all, he was married with children - a "family man", they said.

As the trust grew between the old 'Dragan' and the little girls, everyone became more comfortable with one another.

However, that progressed to a stage where Vujicin would apparently watch pornographic films and the girls would see it, and he would let the girls perform sexual acts on him while he also performed sexual acts on them, in exchange for small payments of money or food.

Since the girls were enjoying the gifts from Vujicin they did not disclose what was happening, it came out in their testimony. In fact, it was said they "loved and trusted him and he treated them well" - "he was a good man". The seven-year-old was also afraid her mother would beat her if she told her what Vujicin was doing.

The events that had been taking place in Vujicin's home came to light, though, after one of the children's mothers overheard them say "let's pump the uncle so we can get money". After some inquiry, Vujicin's secret came out and he was arrested.

Vujicin, who was granted N$5 000 bail at the time, denied the allegations.

During his trial, he agreed that he cared for the girls because of their difficult circumstances and felt obliged to assist them and even their parents. He agreed he gave them chores and paid them. He said it was possible that there were times when the girls were in the room when he was there, but is was to do chores. According to him, the allegations were fabricated out of jealousy because he was a white man married to a black woman.

"The court rejects the accused's evidence," regional magistrate Gaynor Poulton said in her judgement. She said she was satisfied that the state proved beyond doubt that Vujicin committed 11 of the 13 counts, which included seven counts of rape, involving sexual acts with the girls, and four counts of human trafficking, resulting from his luring and accommodating the girls at his residence and giving them rewards to commit immoral acts with him.

The matter was postponed to 15 February for mitigation by Vujicin's defence lawyer, Mpokiseng Dube. Vujicin's bail was withdrawn and he will remain in custody until then.

The state was represented by Dalon Quickfall.

Vujicin also featured in a documentary film, 'The Dragan's Lair', produced by his stepdaughter Lucy Witts, who exposed the sexual abuse she allegedly suffered at his hands when she was a minor in the 1970s and 1980s. The video documentary is on YouTube.

The Namibian reached out to Witts, who now seemingly lives in Nottingham in the United Kingdom, but no response was received by the time of going to print.