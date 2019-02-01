Eritrea: Various Diplomatic Activities By Eritrean Nationals

Asmara — Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael met and held talks on 29 January with the Deputy Foreign Minister of South Sudan, Mr. Deng Dau Deng Malek on developing bilateral relations.

At the meeting the two sides discussed on the developments registered following the visit of President Salva Kiir Mayardit to Eritrea.

Commending the support the Eritrean people and government extended to South Sudan pre and after independence, Mr. Deng Malek called for more support in the effort being exerted to bring peace and stability in South Sudan.

In the same vein, Ambassador Yohannes conducted seminar to Eritrean truck owners in Juba on the objective situation in the homeland.

Likewise, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Kuwait, Mr. Humed Yahya Hali met and held talks with the Kuwaiti Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hamid Suleiman Al-Meshal focusing on bilateral relations.

Indicating that Kuwait has been supporting the Eritrean people since the armed struggle for independence, Mr. Humed Yahya expressed readiness to work for strengthening the historic relations between the two countries.

The Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, Dr. Fesehatsion Petros also conducted seminar on 27 January to Eritrean nationals residing in Milano, on the objective situation in the homeland and the progress of the peace unfolding in the region.

The participants expressed resolve to strengthen contribution in the strengthening of the peace process.