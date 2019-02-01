Eritrea: Central Region Assembly Conducts 18th Regular Meeting

Asmara — The Assembly of Central region conducted 12th regular meeting yesterday 30 January, here in the capital under the theme "Conjoint Stride for Sustainable Development".

At the regular meeting in which Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Awliyay, Governor of the Central region, Mr. Yousuf Saiq, chairman of PFDJ branch in the Central region, heads of departments and branches of line ministries, as well as administrators of subzones took part, Mr. Abraham Semere, Chairman of the Assembly, stated that the congress is unique for it was conducted during an era of peace and the lifting of the unjustified sanction imposed on Eritrea, underscored that the Assembly of the Central region has been exerting effort to implement charted out development programs alongside concerned institutions.

At the meeting reports by committees of economic development, social services, culture and tradition as well as law and regulations were presented. The participants conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented and adopted recommendations.

Speaking at the event, Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Awliyay indicated that effort will be exerted to implement projects according to their priority through active participation of the public and stakeholders.

The Assembly concluded its regular meeting by issuing 19 point joint statement including strengthening soil and water conservation, renovation of roads and sewerage system among others.