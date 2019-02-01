30 January 2019

Gambia: Ceesay Raring to Go - Unwary of Club Change of Coach

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia international Kebba Ceesay is unwary of his new club's change of coach before start of the season.

Ceesay joined the Swedish premier league side from Dalkurd and was signed by Sirius' former coach before he recently got replaced.

And quizzed as to his reaction giving he will have to earn the new manager's trust, the Gambia national team defender was calmed.

'That's how it is in football, there are no hard feelings. I respect my contract and come here a proved talent,' the centre-back who was recently in Gambia on holiday said before adding, 'It was fun, it's a nice to get started and meet the guys (new teammates).'

A solid centre-back with wealth of experience in top flight football in the Scandinavian country, the dread-locked Scorpion inks a three-year deal at his new outfit.

The Bakau-born was initially tight-lipped regarding questions about where next for him at close end of his deal, preferring to keep his card to his chest, hinting more of a possible transfer outside of Sweden.

However, against expectations, he opted to stay in Sweden, leaving Dalkurd for Uppsala where he will now call him for the next three years.

