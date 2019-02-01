South Africa: SAFA Saddened By Meyiwa Retirement

We are saddened to hear about the early retirement of Wiseman "TenTen" Meyiwa who represented South Africa at U17 and U20 level. Meyiwa was involved in a car accident last November on his way to Pietermaritzburg to visit family.

He has been forced to retire from football at the tender age of 19 years old, due to injuries sustained from the unfortunate incident. The 19-year-old played a huge role in qualifying South Africa for the FIFA U-17 and FIFA U-20 World Cups in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

Meyiwa had a promising career ahead of him after making his professional debut for Kaizer Chiefs in 2018,

Meyiwa was one of the youngest players to play in the U17 and U20 World Cups, and was meant to be a huge part of the Associations Vision2022 strategy

We as the football association would like to extend our prayers to Meyiwa and his entire family during this time. We pray that he stays strong during this hard time remembers that he has our full support.