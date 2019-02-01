Sudan: President of the Republic Commends Steadfastness of Kassala State People

Photo: UNMIS

Voting in Khartoum (file photo).

Kassala — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has hailed steadfastness of people of Kassala State and their strong support to the programs of the government of national accord.

He said people of Kassala have foiled all plots interwoven to undermine the state' security and stability.

President Al-Bashir said in his address to a mass rally at Al-Bashir Olympic Stadium in Kassala that Kassala State has brought together all people of Sudan with their different groups and social components and melted into one social fabric representing the people of Kassala.

He said the country is facing economic difficulties for internal and external reasons, stressing that the state capable to overcome the difficulties by virtue of the Sudanese people' patience.