Sudan: Agreements Between Sudan and Red Cross Signed

Khartoum — A number of framework agreements were signed between federal government ministries and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in presence of the Assistant Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Ambassador Ilham Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, and undersecretaries of concerned ministries.

At the signing ceremony, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs has welcomed the signing of agreements, stressing the importance of strengthening the relations between Sudan and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), especially in the coming period at Darfur region and the move from the stage of peace-keeping operations to the era of peace building.

She also affirmed the importance of coordination between the ICRC and its national partner - the Sudanese Red Crescent.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Head of the Red Cross mission in Khartoum, Anski Vandormal, has expressed her pleasure on the signing of the agreements with different ministries, referring to the role of these agreements for raising the capacity and enhancing livelihoods in different communities.

The ceremony was concluded by the signing of agreements with the federal Ministries of Health, Agriculture and Forests, Animal Resources and Fisheries and Irrigation, Water Resources and Electricity.