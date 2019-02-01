South Africa: Land Reform Is at a Crossroads

analysis

South Africa needs to redistribute rural land in a way which is truly transformative and thus large in scale - but is also practical, affordable and feasible, with well-designed programmes that are adequately funded and staffed. Conservative responses fall short on the former, populist stances on the latter.

The Pan South African Language Board declared "land expropriation without compensation" as the Word of the Year 2018, reflecting its salience in the media and the term that captures the philosophy, mood and obsessions of our nation. Land is part of our zeitgeist. Everyone is debating it. Everyone has an opinion. But South Africans often speak past one another, captive to their assumptions and biases.

Legal and policy processes are afoot. There is a parliamentary process to amend the "property clause" and a Presidency's Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

Expropriation and compensation are topics that have provoked much debate. But there are also wider, and profound questions, being asked about how and to whom land should be redistributed, at what scale, for what purpose, and what outcomes we can expect for the economy and for society at large. The policy space is now wide open.

For this reason, the Institute...