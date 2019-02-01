Sierra Leone: No Fixed Assets Register At Central Medical Stores

According to a systems review conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Central Medical Store does not maintain a fixed asset register and that resulted in assets not coded.

The review by the commission followed a number of complaints regarding allegations of mismanagement of drugs across medical facilities and the CMS.

The review was a way of strengthening transparency and accountability in the management and distribution chain of drugs and other medical supplies.

The report, which was made public on Tuesday January 29, 2019, urged the management of CMS to institute a fixed asset register so that assets are tracked and recorded for proper reporting.

The ACC recommended that all assets have to be coded with the correct inscription to distinguish it from others in order to avoid duplication.

Also, during the review, the ACC team discovered that ten (10) vehicles were supplied to store 4 in 2016, but that there were no further records to trace the existence of those vehicles.

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation was urged to institute an investigation into the disappearance of the ten (10) vehicles.

According to Head of Systems Unit at the ACC, Samuel Marah, a staff attendance book was maintained at CMS, but that there was no adequate control over time and attendance reporting.

He said most staff members did not sign the attendance register and that there was no proper supervision of staff attendance at work by the human resource unit.

With regards the free healthcare scheme, Marah stated that they found out that many people still lacked full knowledge about medical services and drugs provided under the Scheme.

He added that there was no clear cut formula on how the available drugs were allocated to health centres in line with usage and needs.

"As a result, most centres go with too much of certain drugs than what is needed whilst others go without. It was also made known to the review team that specialised drugs that are hardly needed are supplied in excess quantities to some facilities. These excess drugs are not redistributed and are left in stores till expiration," he said.