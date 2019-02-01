South Africa: The Sanitation Revolution Is Here - International Mega-Event On Our Doorstep

analysis

There is growing recognition that climate change will put greater constraints on sanitation than drinking water and disrupting this sanitation environment with smart sanitation solutions and service models are the kind of transformation which is required.

Speaking at the launch of the Safe Sanitation Initiative last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted, "the United Nations Development Programme estimates that, globally, there are more than 2.4 billion people who do not have access to basic sanitation like toilets and latrines". He further went on to mention, "by finding innovative solutions to a challenging problem, we will not only be making our schools safer and the lives of learners better, but we will be opening new possibilities for environmentally sustainable sanitation".

Indeed, the Water Research Commission (WRC) and its partners, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Sustainable Sanitation Alliance, among others, are pursuing new possibilities in the sanitation revolution. We have on our doorstep an opportunity in the form of the 5th International Faecal Sludge Management Conference (FSM5), a concept pioneered by the WRC, which is going to be convened on the 18 to 21 February 2019 in Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). This is...