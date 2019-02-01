Gambia: Soldiers Graduate After Completing Engineering Course

Twenty members of the Gambia Armed Forces' (GAF) Engineering Unit on Wednesday January 30th 2019, were awarded certificates after completing a three month course.

The graduation ceremony was done at the Yundum Barracks, where they were paraded in the presence of Senior Military Officers, including representatives from ECOMIG. The aim of the course is to train officers on electricity, road leveling, solar, plumbing, carpentry, welding etc.

Delivering his statement, Colonel Paul Atto Gomez, the Director of GAF Engineers urged the graduates to use their skills within GAF and to ensure that their colleagues are equipped with the requisite knowledge.

He advised the officers not to take engage in contracts without the knowledge of their seniors; that correction awaits anyone found wanting in this respect.

"Do not use these skills to do business outside without the approval or knowledge of your OCs. So therefore consult them," he advised. "You are open to contracts from any angle but this has to go with approval. It is not about money but the dignity of the construction unit of GAF," the Director of GAF Engineers concluded.

For her part, the ADJ. General at Yundum Barracks Brigadier General Ramatoulie Sanneh, said the GAF Engineering Unit is a source of inspiration; that the knowledge gained by the graduates is a morale booster for all course participants to improve the discipline and productivity of the Unit.

According to her, the Army Chief of Defence Staff is aware of their difficulties and challenges at the GAF Engineering Unit; that the CDS is doing everything to equip the Unit in enhancing their work as well as in planning to build the Unit's capacity through overseas training.

"Government is ready to support the engineering Unit at all levels by building its capacity, "she said.

Lance Corporal Musa Kinteh who spoke on behalf of the graduates, said he will share the knowledge gained with his colleagues at the Barracks and show how the training can improve their lives.