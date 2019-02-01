Tanzania: Govt to Register Over 4 Million New Voters

AS Tanzania's General Election is scheduled for next year, the government said yesterday it would register over four million new voters soon.

This is according to Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Anthony Mavunde.

"We are improving a special database to easily reach over four million new voters. We will use modern equipment for registering purposes so that every qualified Tanzanian gets registered ahead of the General Election," Mr Mavunde assured.

His assurance was in response to Special Seats MP Cecilia Paresso (Chadema), who had expressed worry about the remaining period before all eligible voters were registered. Ms Paresso asked the government whether it didn't see that it was already late to start the registration process considering the country's geographical challenges.

But, Deputy Minister said the law required the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to improve the Permanent Voter Register twice before the General Election to register new voters.

He allayed fears that all new voters were going to be reached regardless the country's geographical challenges because the exercise was not meant to start afresh, but just to register new ones.

He explained that the exercise to improve the Voter Register started in October last year by making preparations, including incorporating database and the permanent voter register.

Another step was to improve the system of registering voters and records of the Permanent Voter Register.

Currently, the NEC is finalising preparations for improving the Permanent Voter Register and registration trials for some regions to ascertain its efficiency and challenges that will emerge during the registration exercise expected to start soon.

According to data, the number of voters registered for the 2015 General Election was 23,254,485 against 19,670,631 registered in 2010 and 16,401,694 in 2005.