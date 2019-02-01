Tanzania: Tourism Board Scoops Top Award in Asia-Pacific Travel Show

TANZANIA Tourist Board (TTB) scooped an award for Best Decorated booth at the recent held OMT Mumbai 2018 travel show, a leading annual travel show in the Asia and Pacific.

Speaking to the media in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, TTB's Tourism Service Manager, Mr Joseph Sengwa said their booth attracted a large number of people who visited the exhibitions from January 23-25, this year.

He said most of the people were eager to learn more about Tanzania's tourists attractions that included National parks, especially the beautiful flowery scenery of Kitulo in the Southern Highlands, the big five wild animals, the Maasai and their attires among other things.

"Statistics from 2017, ranks India as the first country followed by Israel and China in bringing a considerable number of tourists from Asia, Arab and Pacific to Tanzania. Currently, the country receives up to 40,000 tourists from India annually and even more have expressed interest to visit our attractions," said Mr Sengwa.

At the exhibitions, the country was represented by the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, The Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), the Embassy of Tanzania in India and five representative from the private sector.

While in India, TTB promoted conference tourism, the newest tourism product as it has shown great potential to increase the number of visitors and growing the tour-ism industry.

He cited an example of the Dawoodi Bohra Community meeting held in 2017 in the country as one such meetings which attracted over 70,000 people from across the globe.

Tanzania is targeting conference and meeting tourism to be a new tourist product after wildlife, historical sites and the Indian Ocean beaches.

Under this strategy, the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) targets to attract conferences and business visitors to hold international conferences in Tanzania.

Industrial experts such as the Chief Executive of African Tourism Partners (ATP), Kwachi Donkey backed Tanzania to become the hub of conference tourism in Africa. He said in October last year that Tanzania's advantage was in its strategic location.

TTB Managing Director (MD), Ms Devotha Mdachi observed that the platform was a great platform for the country to further promote its tourism attractions and investment opportunities.

Besides promoting investment and tourism, TTB also endorsed the country's airline Air Tanzania which is expected to launch its trips in India. Once the airline starts travelling to India it would make it easier for tourist to come to the country.