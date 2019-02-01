Ghana: TVET Is Master Key for Development - NVTI

Mr Freeman Gyebi, Planning Officer, National Vocation and Technical Institute (NVTI), has said Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) remain the master key to accelerating the socioeconomic development of the country.

He said TVET helped the individual to establish his or her own business and reducing unemployment rate in the country.

Mr Gyebi said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at a career guidance workshop for TVET schools and training centres and other stakeholders organised by Fair River International Association for Development (FARIAD) in collaboration with NVTI in Hohoe.

It was a joint European Union Vocational Education and Technical Toolbox (EU VET TOOLBOX) implementation programme held under the theme: 'Expanding knowledge and initiative in career guidance and counseling towards effective labour market expectation and sustainable employment'.

Mr Gyebi said it is untrue that TVET was for those who were not academically good adding that plans are afoot to educate the public on the importance of TVET.

He said plans were also underway to resource TVET schools in the country with the needed equipment to enhance their performance through regular practical works.

Mr Joseph Agbeko, Executive Director of FARIAD, said the workshop was to offer the various stakeholders the opportunity to deliberate on the issues affecting TVET schools and training centres and how best to address them.

He said it was also to take the stakeholders through career counseling, curriculum development and how best to engage in public private partnership.

Mr Agbeko said when students were well equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge it would enable them create their own businesses to enhance standard of living and also meet the expectation of the labour market.

The workshop also looked at competency base training and how to orient students to make the rightful choice of courses among others.