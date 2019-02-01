Ghana: Man Nabbed for Distributing Fertiliser

A 35-year-old man has been nabbed by officials of Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) for allegedly distributing fake fertiliser at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

Francis Owusu Afriyie was apprehended in possession of fake foliar fertiliser with inscription indicating that the product was manufactured in China and imported into the country from Togo (with French labeling).

The Director of the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate of MOFA, Dr Felicia Ansah-Amprofi, confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that the original product is manufactured in the country by the Candel Company Limited (with English labeling).

She said her directorate received complaints from the manufacturer about the fake product December last year.

Dr Ansah-Amprofi said MoFA authorities traced the fake fertiliser to a shop belonging to Afriyie, and he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

She advised the public to verify the original source before buying fertiliser.

When contacted the Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Francis Yiribaare, confirmed that the suspect was arrested by MOFA officials and handed over to the police to assist in investigations.

He said the case had been transferred to the Tema police.