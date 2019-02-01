Ghana: Washing Bay Attendant Gets 7 Years for Defiling Girl, 12

Accra Circuit Court "5" yesterday sentenced Daniel Cobbina, 20, a washing bay attendant, to seven years' imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The convict was sentenced on his own plea of guilty by Mrs Rita Abrokwah Doko, the Presiding Judge of the court.

In passing sentence, the court took into account the severity of the offence and the fact that Cobbina did not waste the time of the court.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo told the court that the complainant is the mother of the victim, Florence Kpodo.

Prosecution said on January 17, 2019, the complainant observed her daughter could not walk well, and when she interrogated her, the victim revealed that the convict had sex with her twice in a public bathhouse.

The court heard that Florence told her mother that Cobbina threatened to kill her if she disclosed her ordeal to anyone.

DSP Boafo said Florence's mother called her husband on the mobile phone and told him what happened to their child.

The husband lodged a complaint with the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention at hospital.

DSP Boafo told the court that when Cobbina was arrested he admitted the offence in his caution statement.