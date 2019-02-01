Ghana: Mahama Suspends Campaign ... Over Ayawaso West Wuogon Violence

The former President, John Dramani Mahama yesterday suspended his campaign tour in the Volta Region and returned to Accra following disturbances in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-elections.

He said reports he received was that a group of vigilante groups had taken the law into their own hands that erupted into firing of guns.

He said it was unfortunate for law and order to break down just because people wanted the right things to be done.

Announcing this at Ho where he addressed NDC delegates in the Ho Central constituency, he noted that this should be condemned by all peace loving Ghanaians.

Former President Mahama who had already addressed delegates in 15 constituencies was given rousing welcome by delegates and party supporters pledging their unflinching support for him.

He called on the delegates and supporters not to be swayed by these happenings but to be united so that they can wrestle power from the NPP come 2020.

According to him, it has always been the propaganda by their opponents that NDC has taken them for granted in the distribution of the national cake.

However, during his three days tour to parts of the region, all the projects that were started by the NDC in the Volta Region had been abandoned.

He therefore assured the delegates and supporters that he will never take the region for granted but they should vote for him as the flagbearer of the party so that when he eventually wins the 2020 elections, he can complete all abandoned projects.

He further appealed to the leaders at the region to respect the party structures, making sure they work to create opportunities for all.