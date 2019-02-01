Ghana: NRSC to Intensify Education On Road Safety

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) will soon intensify its education on road safety with a focus on private vehicles.

This is due to the increase in road accidents involving saloon cars, special utility vehicles (SUVs), cross-country vehicles and government vehicles.

Speaking with the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Wednesday, the Head of Communications of the Commission, Kwame Koduah Atuahene, said 13,645 accidents cases were reported last year compared to12, 843 cases reported in 2017, representing an increase of 6.24 per cent.

He said out of the 13,645 accidents, 9,691 were private vehicles, and blamed the surge in the road carnage on overspeeding and fatigue, stressing that more private car drivers were becoming indiscipline on the road.

As part of its road safety campaign, Mr Atuahene said staff of the Commission had been visiting the various lorry parks and bus terminals to sensitise commercial vehicle drivers to safety rules, stating that the NRSC would be more proactive on social and traditional media platforms to reach out to more private motorists.

Responding to whether the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) was not up to its task of accrediting competent driving institutions, he said "the schools, I believe, are doing their part, but the drivers are just indiscipline."

Mr Atuahene said the Commission would coordinate with the DVLA to query the kind of education drivers received at the driving schools, and added that the NRSC would organise activities to help intervene in the worrying increase in road accidents.