Ghana: Murder of Assemblies of God Church Pastor - Case Adjourned to Feb. 14

Tema — A District court in Tema yesterday adjourned the case in which Francis Nabegmado, allegedly murdered the Reverend David Mankrom Nabegmado, Head Pastor of the Community 4 Central Assemblies of God Church in Tema, to February 14.

This is to enable prosecution get access to results of psychiatric and medical examinations conducted on the accused for trial to proceed.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jacob Asamani, said that following the court's order to a team of psychiatrists, led by the Chief Psychiatrist, Dr. Akwesi Osei, an examination had been conducted, but the result of a final test would be available on February 4.

The court presided by Madam Akosua Anokyewaa Agyapong, therefore, adjourned the case, to enable prosecution provide the needed documents the next sitting.

The court did not take the plea of the accused.

Rev. Nabegmado died on December 30, 2018, after he was stabbed by Francis Nabegmado, his nephew, at the senior pastor's office, moments before he was due to deliver the sermon.

After committing the dastardly act, the nephew fled the scene, but another pastor heard Rev.Nabegmado wailing, and when he went to find out what was happening, he found his senior colleague bleeding profusely, and he raised the alarm.

Members of the community arrested Francis Nabegmado and handed him over to the police.

Some Good Samaritans rushed the senior pastor to the Tema General Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival, and the body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for post mortem examination.

Francis Nabegmado, who is a private security personnel, was said to have lived with the deceased for some time before moving out to live on his own.

Police retrieved items, including a dagger, a bottle of locally brewed gin and turpentine, which were in the briefcase, from the suspect.

Francis after his arrest told reporters at the Tema Regional Police Station that he carried out the act because the deceased seized lesser gods belonging to him (Francis) and all pleas for him to release them failed.

He alleged that his uncle had teamed up with a spiritualist at Kumbungu in the Northern region to kill him, but that failed and he decided to retaliate.