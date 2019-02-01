Nigeria, Others Urged to Reject World Bank Water Scheme

Participants at the just concluded National Water Summit in Abuja have asked the Federal Government of Nigeria and other African countries to reject the privatization projects designed by the World Bank and its corporate partners and strive towards being independent.

The two-day summit was organised by the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Corporate Accountability, Public Services International, Transnational Institute (TNI), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) on the 'Our Water Our Right Coalition' platform.

A communique of the summit themed "Nigeria's Water Emergency: From Resistance to Real Solutions Against Corporate Control" also urged the Federal Government to review the National Water Policy.

Over 150 participants from local, national and international groups attended the event.

They said that a review of the water policy is necessary to make it mandatory for all states to collaborate with local governments to provide adequate fund to resuscitate all water facilities.

"The Lagos government accedes to the demands of the Our Water Our Right movement that it jettisons privatization, including its PPP addiction, and builds the political will to fulfill the human right to water through the public sector.

"A probe of all PPP projects, loans and funding for the existing water system and infrastructure nationwide,including at the state level, particularly in Lagos State since the assumption of office by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration and the new management of the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC).

"Governments in Africa embrace democratic decision-making in addressing water shortages. Women and vulnerable groups should be accorded priority in plans to guarantee access," the communique stated.