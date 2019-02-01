Namibia: Things to Remember in an Election Year

opinion

The Election Year Maneuvering Has Begun.

The relentless hurling of things, against each other and at us, has well and truly commenced.

I'm tired!

We've been taken for moegoes for 29 years by these poephols.

It's time we force them to answer real questions and account for their previous promises.

This year, my vote is as expensive as the hot stuff our ruling class drink when they sit around and laugh at us plebs who can't buy a tender.

We know we only see them during campaign season but if a politician is too high and mighty to engage you on your preferred social media, in your shebeen or at the football pitch, why would you vote for him?

Packing football stadiums and waiting for politicians for hours in the sun to only get talked down to and insulted is not on my to-do list this campaign season. I'm done with that aafyoona behaviour.

They want my vote. They will have to earn it. They certainly have not earned it during these headwind-filled past few years.

Anyone who wants my vote should show that they have the ability to navigate sophisticated international economic matters. We're in a pickle and the people in charge don't know if we're in a recession, a depression, drunk or bewitched.

While they're at it and since we're lying to ourselves about accountability, could political parties please open their books? I want to see which companies, donor agencies, countries, foreign parties and individuals donate. I would also like to see what is actually done with the money paid to political parties who have representatives in parliament.

I'm serious this year. I'm going to look at the record of promises made and kept. We all know that some houses given to the needy before the last election are still unoccupied because they are uninhabitable or too expensive.

If a party says they'll create 400 000 jobs, I'll ask how. The viability of what is sold by politicians and what could actually happen sometimes seem so severely divorced from each other you wonder what the comrades drink.

Don't tell me we'll build an international airport, a medical university and Africa's biggest mall at Berseba. Also, I want to know what they did for the poor and the downtrodden in the past four years, not the last four months before the elections. I'll look at the issues my community struggle with and see how far off they are from what politicians are selling.

How practical are the promises?

I'll ask why promises have not been delivered. If the politician says it's because of sabotage by elements in government, then I'll ask why such elements have not been brought to book. I'll ask why our community has not been consulted when the politicians were drawing up the plans for the community.

A typical Namibian street vendor's market is a microcosm of Namibian ineptness: Street vendors express the need for infrastructure, the local council with the Namibia Development Corporation (NDC) go ahead and build a multimillion-dollar market but it's in the wrong place and, despite the millions spent it doesn't have the right facilities. It becomes a white elephant or the only thing you can get there is a haircut and recharge vouchers. All the while the vendors continue to trade on the street, exposed to the elements.

And another thing! Are politicians acting in my interest if they're telling me to refuse my neighbours water?

This is what I won't focus on:

Tarring of the opponents. Airing of each other's dirty laundry is only interesting until everyone realises there are no candidates fit to lead and no party fit to govern.

Instead of slinging mud at your opponent, why don't you work on proving to the public that your half-baked policies are worth their vote?

Tribal affiliations. They're utterly irrelevant in most situations but now, more than ever, the colour of your skin or which tribe you belong to should not be a factor. We find ourselves in the basement of rock bottom and we need someone who will guide the country out of this disaster.

Voting for a person or a party simply because they are from your tribe without knowing or agreeing with their policies is dumb and unpatriotic.

Independence struggle debt. It's a myth and Namibians need to realise that. We do not owe the Swapo Party anything and certainly not governance over us and the country. They need to earn it.So, instead of bringing up the struggle again, why don't you work on actual policies and plans that will rescue us from the economic colonisation you dumped us in?

I'm not here for new lofty promises made by the same people on issues when former promises have not yet been fulfilled.

Our politicians know us. They know that a few months after the elections most of us will have forgotten all about the promised improvements to our communities.

So, when these parties come to campaign in my constituency, I'll ask why we still have archaic laws governing women's bodies, why Namibian universities are becoming more and more expensive and when dagga will be decriminalised.