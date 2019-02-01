Cameroon: National Football Championship to Begin Saturday

Tomorrow the military stadium will play host to Canon versus Panthère for Ligue 2 opening game and Eding Sport against YOSA of Bamenda for ligue 1 championship

The national football championship will finally kick-off this weekend in Yaounde. This is the outcome of a meeting that held in Yaounde on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.by the Ad hoc Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) in charge of reflecting on the future of professional football in Cameroon. The Ad hoc Committee made up of officials of the Professional Football League, FECAFOOT, the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and clubs presidents is aimed at seeking solutions to the recent crisis rocking the football league.

According to the decisions arrived at during the meeting, the professional football league will have a new start this weekend with the kick off date for both championship slated for tomorrow, February 2, 2019. Two games have been programmed for the opening that will take place at the Yaounde Military Stadium.

In the Second Division championship, Canon of Yaounde will play against Panthère of Nde at 2:00 p.m. while Eding Sport of Lekié will face Yong Sports Academy (YOSA) of Bamenda. for the First Division championship opener at 5:00 p.m. The rest of the Ligue 1 games will be played on Sunday, February 3, 2019 while Ligue 2 day one matches will be played on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. The Ad hoc Committee meeting also agreed that the General Assembly of the LFPC will take place on February 28, 2019.

It should be recalled that attempts to launch the 2018/2019 football season on January 26, 2019 failed due to a boycotted by clubs presidents. The Second Division opener between Canon of Yaounde and Panthère of Nde on Wednesday January 30, 2019 equally failed to take place. Canon Yaounde was the only team on the pitch while Panthère of Nde did not show up.