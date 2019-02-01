Liberia/South Africa: Laffor 'Delighted' to Extend Contract At Sundowns

Photo: Liberian Observer

Liberian South Africa-based Anthony Laffor.

Liberian South Africa-based Anthony Laffor says he is delighted to have agreed to an extension of his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

Laffor signed a new two-year contract on Thursday, January 31, that will keep him at the club until 2021 with a one year option. His contract extension brought to end speculation regarding his future at the club after it was reported that he was about to join Sundowns' rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

However, the former Lone Star skipper's decision did not come as a surprise after he had continuously told his fans via social media that he is happy to be with the "Brazilians."

Reacting to his contract extension, Laffor said, "I'm delighted to have agreed to an extension to my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns FC. The past 8 years have been the happiest of my career and I'm extremely grateful to the President, Mr. Motsepe, for affording me the opportunity to be a part of the Masandawana family for as long as I have been to date. To my coach and the management, my teammates and most importantly to you the supporters and football loving fans, it is all of you who inspire me to go out on the field and give my best each and every game and I look forward to further exciting and successful times ahead, on and off the field of play."

Laffor, 33, has made 169 appearances so far for Sundowns and scored 29 goals since making his debut for the club against Pretoria FC on October 23, 2012. He has so far won seven trophies including the CAF Champions League, and the CAF Super Cup with the club.

It has been a great start for the 33-year-old in 2019 after starting in all of Downs' last four ABSA Premiership and has scored a goal. He is expected to return to action this weekend when Sundowns host Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas in their third match in Group A of the ongoing CAF Champions League.