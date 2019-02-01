South Africa: Former Bosasa It Head Backs Agrizzi's 'Fake Server' Crash Testimony

analysis

Leon van Tonder, Bosasa's former IT head, told the State Capture inquiry he was instructed to wipe out key tender records relating to the company's deals at the Department of Correctional Services.

Testifying before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, Leon Van Tonder said they had to specifically include key words for the data dump to cover words like "specification, tender specification, fencing and catering".

He was then required - for the first time ever - to sign a statement saying the tender files were "lost" during routine maintenance of Bosasa's server when he had deleted non-essential data.

He says Angelo Agrizzi, the then chief operating officer, had asked him for this statement.

"I did find this unusual. But we were never allowed to question instructions from either Gavin Watson, the CEO, or Agrizzi."

His testimony on Thursday afternoon came on the back of earlier evidence by Agrizzi about how Bosasa bosses allegedly orchestrated a server crash to help destroy key documents ahead of a planned visit by the Special Investigating Unit to procure mirror images of the company's server.

Van Tonder, the younger brother of Andries van Tonder, former Bosasa chief financial officer who testified on Wednesday, said while there...