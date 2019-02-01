Kenya: Nairobi County on the Spot for Failing to Disburse Free Maternity Funds

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Treasury has come under scrutiny for failing to disburse millions of shillings meant for the free maternity programme to various health facilities.

The latest report by Auditor General Edward Ouko, shows the county failed to disburse maternity fees to Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital, Dagoretti Sub-District Hospital and Mbagathi even after receiving funds from the Ministry of Health.

For instance, Pumwani Maternity hospital expected a reimbursement of Sh281.5 million by the end of 2017, but only has received Sh173.8mn, with the shortfall said to affect the quality of service delivery .

"Despite the County Government receiving the free maternity funding, reimbursement was not made to the hospitals thus affecting their daily operations," reads the report.

Dagoretti Sub-District Hospital expected a cumulative reimbursement of Sh4,590,000 in the year ending June 30,2017 against amounts received of Sh1,280,916 resulting to a shortfall of Sh3,309,084.

Mama Lucy Kibaki County Hospital had 3,468 deliveries during the year resulting in amount of Sh17,340,000 to be reimbursed, yet no amount was reimbursed during the year.

Mbagathi hospital had 4,281 deliveries during the year and the total amount expected for the year under review was Sh21,405,000 but no reimbursement was made to the hospital during the year.

Nairobi County Finance Chief Officer Stephen Mutua acknowledged that the county received the funds.

Mutua said follow ups had been made but payments were yet to be done.