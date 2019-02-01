Kenyan International Miheso Seals Deal With Third-Tier Portuguese Club

Kenyan international Clifton Miheso says he is excited by another opportunity to play professionally in Europe after signing for third-tier side Portuguese side Clube Olimpico do Montijo.

The left-footed winger will now become only the second Kenyan footballer in recent times to play in Portugal, following in the footsteps of former Kenyan Premier League top scorer Francis Ouma.

The 25-year-old, who signed a year-long deal on Thursday on transfer deadline day, also believes this opportunity will offer him a chance to convince Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne to select him for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations set for Egypt in June.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to play in Europe again," said Miheso, who enjoyed a spell at top Finland side Vaasan Palloseura between 2013 and 2015.

"The aim is for me to settle, of course learn the language and help my team to improve even as I learn. If I play well here, then I know I stand a chance of playing in Egypt," he said.

Miheso, who moves to Portugal from top Zambian club Buildcon, has also enjoyed separate stints at South Africa with Golden Arrows and Kenya's AFC Leopards.