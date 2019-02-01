Kenya: Sonko Offers Free Transport for Mourners to Attend 'Odu Cobra's Burial

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday morning offered free transport for mourners to attend the burial of the late James Radiddo Oduor in Kisumu.

Oduor, well-known a sports enthusiast, who was affectionately nicknamed 'Cobra' by peers, was among the 21 people who were killed during the terrorist attack at the Dusit D2 complex last month.

In a Facebook post, Governor Sonko condoled with Odour's family as he eulogised the deceased as a "talented man."

"This morning I have offered mourners with free transport going for the burial of the late Cobra Oduor in Kisumu. No amount equates the life and talent we have lost but we pray for strength and hope at this trying time the family to find comfort," Sonko posted.

Governor Sonko also announced his joint donation of Sh250,000 together with the Nairobi's Sports Management Board for Oduor's funeral arrangements.

Since his death, two tournaments have been held in his honour where his friends and fans gathered to remember him.

Until his death Oduor was an employee of LG Electronics and he also ran online TV platform Wadau TV which mainly covered football matters.

Mr Oduor is survived by a wife and a child.