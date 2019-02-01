Ghana: 2013-2016 Teacher's Allowance to Be Cleared in March - President

press release

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reassured that Government will complete the payment of all outstanding allowances due teachers from 2013 to 2016 by the end March this year.

He said that the payments, comprising transfer grants, travel allowances, and overtime, signified the importance Government attaches to the welfare of teachers and the education sector.

"Government is putting measures to forestall the reoccurrence of such debt in the future", he stated.

President Akufo-Addo gave this assurance on Thursday in Accra, when he commissioned a GH₡7 Million refurbished Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall, known as Bediako Conference.

He reiterated his administration's commitment to improving the working conditions of teachers, in order to motivate them to deliver on the vision of transforming the sector.

The President announced that government is in the process of developing a comprehensive educational policy, in line with UNESCO's benchmarks, saying that building the capacity of teachers is critical, particularly, with the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy (Free SHS Policy).

It is in this direction, the President said, the government was carrying out reforms in the primary, secondary, and tertiary, with much emphasis on technical and vocational training, as the country sought to chart a new paradigm - a Ghana beyond Aid.

The President commended the Association's leadership for refurbishing the building and urged them to support and partner Government in improving the sector.

The National President, Ms. Philippa Larsen commended the government for the commitment shown to improve the living standards of teachers.

She assured President Akufo Addo of the association's commitment to partner government in improving the country's educational system, with an emphasis on building the capacity of teachers.

The facelift has increased the seating from 400 to 1,100. It is now disability friendly.