Ghana: Mastercard Foundation Supports Entrepreneurship Training Programme for Scholars

press release

A four-day residential entrepreneurship training programme has from January 28-31 been organised by CAMFED Ghana in collaboration with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) in Tamale.

The training programme was organised to provide selected Mastercard Foundation Scholars with the requisite business development, growth and management skills needed to successfully run their businesses. A total of 300 Scholars from the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Central regions participated in the programme.

The main objective of the training programme was to develop the entrepreneurial abilities of the young women to enable them establish and successfully run their businesses.

Among others, the training programme sought to equip the Scholars with knowledge and skills to understand basic concepts in entrepreneurship, gain a deeper understanding of the business environment in which they operate, as well as gain knowledge on SMART goal-setting. The programme was also designed to help the young women to gain knowledge in core business management skills such as records keeping, costing and pricing, as well as working capital management, and also marketing and market research.

The entrepreneurship training programme was organized under the aegis of the Transition Program that CAMFED Ghana is implementing in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation. The Transition Program is aimed at providing three pathways for young women, particularly senior high school graduates, to ensure they have a secure livelihood.

The Program is designed to equip young women to enable them transition from secondary education to entrepreneurship, employment or further study, giving beneficiaries the opportunity to make informed choices on any of the three pathways.

Young women who tread the path of entrepreneurship are provided with training, start-up kits, internships, peer mentoring and tailored business advisory support from NBSSI, successful entrepreneurs from CAMFED's Innovation Bursary Programme and other institutions.