Ghana: Ghatusa Games Start Today

The Accra Technical University (ATU) is ready to host the Ghana Technical Universities Sports Association (GHATUSA) Games scheduled to begin today.

Mr Princeworth K.D Anane, the Technical Committee Chairman for the Games, Mr Princeworth K.D Anane told the Times Sports yesterday that 10 teams including eight technical universities and two polytechnics representing each region of the country are set to begin the competition which would run from February 1-10.

Schools participating include, ATU, Bolgatanga Polytechnic, Cape Coast Technical University, Ho Technical University, Koforidua Technical University and Kumasi Technical University, Sunyani Technical University, Takoradi Technical University, Tamale Technical University and Wa Polytechnic.

They will compete in disciplines including athletics, basketball, badminton, football, handball, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and volleyball.

Mr Anane said teams were expected to start arriving today with officials to engage in a series of technical meetings as the games start properly tomorrow.

The Games will continue till Tuesday where the official opening ceremony would be held and followed by a tourism day on Wednesday where teams would take a break to relax and nurse possible injuries.

The opening ceremony would be climaxed with a football match between ATU and Bolgatanga (defending champions).

He said most of the semi finals would be played on Thursday with athletics taking the whole of Friday while the finals (football) would be played on Saturday ahead of the closing ceremony.

Games will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium, ATU Campus, Elwak Sports Stadium and the St. Thomas Aquinas School Park.