Ghana: Committee of Eminent Chiefs, N/R Minister Lauded

Tamale — A group calling itself Dagbon Malima Zugu (DAMAZ), a Dagbani expression which means "Dagbon should work" has lauded the Committee of Eminent Chiefs and the Northern Regional Minister for the successful enskinment of the new Yaa-Naa for Dagbon.

"We would like to commend the Committee of Eminent Chiefs and the Northern Regional Minister for their efforts in healing the wounds of yester-years of the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis," the group said.

Addressing a news conference in Tamale on Wednesday, the Chairman of DAMAZ, Alhaji Jagbo Baako, said the successful performance of the funerals of the late chiefs and the peaceful installation of a new Yaa-Naa for Dagbon was something worth commendable.

The successful installation, he said, would help restore the lost pride and glory of Dagbon and commended the efforts of the Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed and the entire government.

Alhaji Baako maintained that the forthright and determination of the Minister towards sustainable peace in Dagbon in particular and the region as a whole was laudable, and entreated the youth of the region to emulate the shining example of the Minister by working hard to make a mark when given opportunity to serve the people.

He pointed out that peace and unity was cardinal for the development of the region and they were happy that the chieftaincy problem was now resolved.

Alhaji Baako applauded the leadership of both Abudu and Andani gates of the Dagbon for their support and cooperation throughout the period of the performance of the funerals and subsequent enskinment of the Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II.

"The two royal families, their leaders, affiliate youth groups and sympathisers must also be commended for cooperating with the committee and security agencies during the performances of the funerals and installation of Yaa-Naa," he said.

Alhaji Baako further appealed to them not to relent on the effort to sustain gains, but continue to cooperate with the Committee of Eminent Chiefs and other stakeholders to ensure the full implementation of the roadmap to peace in Dagbon.

He also expressed their readiness to support Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama to succeed, and vowed to use legitimate means to fight against any politician who would try to use the Dagbon chieftaincy for political gains, and also pleaded with both Muslim and Christian clergy to continue to pray for the new Yaa-Naa and the entire Dagbon.