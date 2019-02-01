Ghana/Sudan: Kotoko Cautioned Over Fans Intimidation in Sudan

Head Coach of the senior national team, James Kwesi Appiah has warned Asante Kotoko over fans intimidation ahead of their encounter with Al Hilal of Sudan.

The Reds will be playing the Sudanese outfit in the opener of group C fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, at the Al Hilal Stadium.

The former Porcupine Warriors player, who managed FC Khartoum in the Sudanese topflight, has cautioned Kotoko over the intimidating supporters of Al Hilal.

"Al Hilal is a very good team with a lot of foreign players in their team and they have a very large fan base that intimidates opponents."

"Al Hilal is a very strong team in Sudan and it's going to be a tough game for Kotoko."

"It wouldn't be easy for Kotoko to win in Sudan but if the win comes on Sunday, it will be good for us all", he told Ashh FM.

The ex-Black Stars captain added that for Asante Kotoko to record a favourable result from Sudan, they must be tactically disciplined and concentrated on the game.

"The Kotoko players must comport themselves on the field of play and concentrate more on the game in Sudan because it will be a very tough game."

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko Head Coach, C.K Akonnor, has named an 18-man squad for their upcoming Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederations Cup tie against Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

Akonnor selected two goalkeepers for the trip with stalwart defender Augustine Sefa making a return into the team after his suspension that saw him miss the Porcupine Warriors' game against Coton Sport.

In the squad are, Felix Annan, Muntari Tagoe, Wahab Adams, Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa and Abdul Ishmail Ganiu.

The rest are; Evans Owusu, Agyeman Badu, Richard Senanu, Kwame Bonsu, Umar Bashiru, Maxwell Baako, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Prince Acquah, Stephen Nyarko, Obed Owusu, Abdul Fatawu and Sogne Yacouba.

The team left yesterday for the encounter scheduled for Sunday.