Ghana: Driver, Houseboy of Slain Marketing, Public Affairs Manager of Tema Port Appear in Court

The case involving the murder of Mrs Josephine Asante, Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of Tema Port has taken a new twist as the complainant in the case and the driver of the deceased, Amos Apreku, has become the second accused person.

This means he is being tried together with Christian Adjei, first accused person and houseboy of Mrs. Josephine Asante.

The case attracted several Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) workers who thronged the TDC District Court yesterday to observe proceedings.

The court presided over by Madam Akosua Anokyewaa Agyapong, adjourned the case to February 14 to enable prosecution to provide some documentation.

At yesterday's sitting the prosecutor, Inspector Beatrice Ayeh, informed the court that Amos Apreku, the second accused was picked up by police and sent to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Accra along with a docket on him. She however did not disclose when.

She said examination of his bodily fluid, fingerprints and footprints had been conducted but the results were yet to be made available to prosecution.

Prosecution added that the docket on Amos Apreku was returned to Accra with only the charge sheet, as such prosecution could not consolidate the case with that of Christian Adjei. It therefore expressed the hope to do so at the next adjourned date.

Meanwhile the court granted prosecution's application to direct the police forensic laboratory to take swap of bodily fluid, fingerprints and footprints from the first accused, Christian Adjei for examination and analysis.

At the previous sitting (January 17) though the court gave an order for prosecution to obtain sperm swap, body fluids and fingerprints from Christian Adjei, had not been carried out.

The court did not take the pleas of the accused persons.

Mrs Josephine Asante, was allegedly killed by unknown assailants in her home at Block E-23 in EMEF Estate in Tema, after she retired to bed, on June 12 after attending an end-of-year party by GPHA.

Her son Kwaku Adutwum and Christian Adjei , her houseboy all live in the same house at Block E-23 in EMEF Estate, while the complainant in the case, Amos Apreku, is a Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority driver.

The deceased's husband Francis Kwame Asante traveled to the United Kingdom in December.