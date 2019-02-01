Ghana: 1st Lady, Merck Partner to Launch Fashion Awards Scheme

The Merck Foundation, an international philanthropic organisation in partnership with the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has launched a fashion awards scheme to recognise exclusive Ghanaian designs targeted at fighting infertility stigma in the country.

It forms part of the kick-start of the "Merck More than a Mother" national campaign which seeks to clear misconceptions about infertility and empower infertile couples to effectively manage the condition in a healthier and safer manner.

A release issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday said, the initiative in collaboration with the Accra Technical Institute and the College of Creative Design, would request applicants to send sketches of their creations to the Foundation before June 30.

"All fashion design students from both colleges and other institutions are invited to create a design with the aim to deliver strong and influential messages to empower infertile women and say, 'No to Infertility Stigma'," the statement said.

Dr Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation, in the statement, indicated that the 10 best submissions will be selected by a special committee where winners will be granted $500 each to execute their designs.

The winners will as well have an opportunity to exhibit their works during the Merck Africa Asia Luminary scheduled in Ghana between October 29 and 30. More than 15 African First Ladies and 1000 participants from about 60 countries will be in attendance.

"Designers, it's time to showcase your talent and contribute towards making a difference in society with your unique creations. No designer has ever, or would ever say that he or she wanted to make things difficult for women.

"The fashion industry has already got enough flakes for being superficial. Let's change this perception and create a meaningful fashion trend aiming to educate our communities that 'Fertility is a Shared Responsibility," she said.

Dr Kelej added: "I love fashion and I strongly believe that we will be able to select a creative design or designs that men and women would be proud to wear to show their contribution toward breaking the infertility stigma in their communities, villages, cities, across Africa and the rest of the world."