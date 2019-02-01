Ghana: Nungua Residents Climax 'Kplejoo' With Thanksgiving Service

The chiefs and people of the Nungua Traditional Area, in the Greater Accra Region, have over the weekend held a thanksgiving and dedication service, to thank God for a successful "Kplejoo" festival and to usher them into the new year.

The ceremony brought together Christians and Muslims to give thanks to God for protecting them.

Nii Bortey Okplen Dzalesane II, Nungua Oblantei Mantse, said the event was introduced to foster unity among people in the traditional area.

He said Nungua is peaceful devoid of chieftaincy disputes and commended the various religious groups for promoting peace and unity.

"I pray that God will lead us into the New Year and bring development to the people," he added.

Imam Mohammed Tijani Swalah, Deputy Chief Imam of Nungua, urged the various religious groups to sustain peace and unity towards development.

Bishop Francis Afotey Odai, head of Maranatha Power Ministries International, and Rev. Father Aaron Dodoo of the St. Peter Anglican Church, lauded the initiative of the traditional authorities to bring the people together for development.