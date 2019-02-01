Liberia: Senate Intelligence Chief Wants MCC Focus On Sanitation

Sen. Steve Zargo: "The paramilitary uniform on the MCC police is wrong and it is illegal. The Municipal police of the MCC is limited and the Mayor should reconsider his focus, and instigate campaigns to clean the filthy city of Monrovia."

The Senate's Sub-Committee chairman on Intelligence and Security Lofa County Senator Steve Zargo has urged Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) mayor Jefferson Koijee to put emphasis on the sanitation of the country's capital city and stop focusing on the MCC police, which illegally wears paramilitary uniforms.

The Senate Intelligence Chief, who is also the Chairman of Liberty Party (LP), told journalists in his Capitol Building office that either he or Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence of Grand Bassa County is considering writing the Plenary of the Liberian Senate to summon Mayor Koijee over the paramilitary uniforms being used by MCC police.

He made the assertion on Thursday, January 31, in his Capitol Building office.

Sen. Zargo served as the chairman on Defense and Security before serving as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Security, following his preferment as a member of the Liberian Delegation to ECOWAS Parliament.

"Paramilitary uniforms being used by the MCC police are wrong and they are illegal. The municipal police of the MCC are limited and the mayor should reconsider his focus and instigate campaigns to clean the filthy city of Monrovia," Senator Zargo said.

Regarding President George M. Weah's Annual Message, which he delivered on Monday, January 28, the Lofa County senator expressed his disappointment over the president's failure to mention the security status of the country in the wake of the obvious absence of UNMIL.

"There are plans on the book that the strength of the AFL should be 8,000 and the Police 5,000, but they are far-fetched," Sen. Zargo said.

Also, to help analyze and correlate intelligence reports, Sen. Zargo said the National Security Agency (NSA) should not solely be responsible and therefore recommends that the police have a Deputy Inspector General for Intelligence and Investigation.

In the wake of the re-introduction of the establishment of a National Security Bill by Nimba County District #5 Representative Sam Kogar, Sen. Zargo said the government should direct its resources and focus on the equipment of the army and police.

"The proliferation of security apparatus in the country is not prudent," Sen. Zargo said.