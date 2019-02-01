South Africa: Bosasa Funded Home Security for Mantashe, Mokonyane and Myeni, Says Witness

analysis

The State Capture inquiry has heard explosive testimony of site inspections and cash-only deals for CCTV systems, electric fences and perimeter lighting overseen by Bosasa's former head of Special Operations, Richard Le Roux.

Richard Le Roux, Bosasa's former Head of Special Operations, has detailed hundreds of thousands of rands in security installations at the homes of among others, senior ANC politicians, Nomvula Mokonyane and Gwede Mantashe as well as former South African Airways chairperson, Dudu Myeni.

Le Roux, a current employee of the rebranded Bosasa, was entrusted with running its VIP special projects operation for security systems at their homes for several years until 2017.

Testifying under subpoena, Le Roux revealed how up to R350,000 was coughed up by Bosasa - allegedly at the instruction of CEO, Gavin Watson, former COO, Angelo Agrizzi and other directors - at the homes of politicians and others.

In one instance, he was interrogated by "an investigator" over an alleged burglary at the Richards Bay home of Myeni that took place on the very day he visited along with Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa, for an initial needs assessment.

In addition to Myeni, Mantashe and Mokonyane, Le Roux also named ANC MP Vincent Smith, former...