Namibia: Govt Says All Systems Go On School Curriculum

PRIME minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says the government has allocated resources to cover the costs of implementing the revised school curriculum.

Recently, some principals, teachers' unions and political parties raised concern about the challenges encountered during the implementation of the revised system, including insufficient classrooms for Grade 10s, the acquisition of materials for technical schools, science kits for laboratories and textbooks, as well as the training of teachers.

Before the review, the secondary school phase consisted of Grades 8 to 12 with Grades 8, 9 and 10 designated as the junior secondary phase, and Grades 11 and 12 as the senior secondary phase. Under the revised curriculum, the junior secondary phase consists of Grades 8 and 9, with Grade 10 having been moved up to the senior secondary phase.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said in a statement released on Tuesday that the review of the basic education curricula includes changes to the basic education structure, introduction of technical subjects at senior primary school level, a review of the language policy for schools, and the promotion policy for all phases, as well as the introduction of a basic pre-vocational skills' course.

She said the government welcomes input from stakeholders on the process of implementing the curriculum, adding that a budget has been allocated for the construction of additional classrooms, hiring additional teachers, science kits, textbooks and the training of teachers.

However, the PM noted that in spite of measures taken by the government, a number of challenges still remain in some regions.

She urged education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa to tour the different regions to assess the situation on the ground, adding that the government will announce the additional measures to deal with outstanding challenges.

Other curriculum changes include the phasing out of Junior Secondary Certificate National examinations, the introduction of semi-external examinations at the end of Grade 9, phasing out of the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Higher and the introduction of the Namibia Secondary School Certificate Advanced Subsidiary level course.

Hanse-Himarwa this week told The Namibian that she was optimistic about the new curriculum, which she described as being a success since its implementation in 2015.

She said the implementation of the new curriculum started in 2015 at the junior primary school phase, followed by the senior primary phase in 2016, Grade 8 in 2017, Grade 9 in 2018 and Grade 10 this year.

The minister further explained that two years remain for the ministry to complete the implementation of the new curriculum, beginning with Grade 11 in 2020 and Grade 12 in 2021.

"We are almost at the end of implementation, clearly because it worked," Hanse-Himarwa asserted.

The government introduced changes to the school system, which started in 2012, in line with the resolutions taken at the 2011 national conference on education.