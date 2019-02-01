Namibia: Invest in Roads Infrastructure - Schlettwein

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein urged African road funds to strengthen partnerships and invest in strategic road infrastructure to enhance continental integration and facilitate intra-African trade.

He said this at the opening of the Africa Road Maintenance Funds Association (Armfa) Southern Africa focal group meeting in Windhoek on Wednesday.

In a statement read by Road Fund Administration (RFA) chairperson Penda Iithindi on his behalf, Schlettwein said the issue of cost efficiency and research funds for roads projects has continuously increased above inflation, and is worth their attention.

The road funds should thus ensure that the quality of the outcome is proportional to the expenditure outlay, and also have an alternative source of funding as traditional sources such as a fuel levy are generally inflationary and become eroded, the minister said.

Schlettwein added that Africa has an economy with high potential growth, which needs to be unlocked through a concerted investment compact in skills, technology and infrastructure.

"The development of sustainably conducive roads should be responsive to the needs of modernisation, the aspiration of younger generations, and the ever-advancing technologies," he noted.

He said the funds should furthermore find solutions to both financial and technical aspects which will ensure that the countries of southern Africa and Africa at large become better interconnected and cost-efficient in travel across the borders as it would promote trade and economic growth.

"Economic development and social transformation cannot be fostered efficiently in the absence of well-developed and maintained roads", he added.

The finance minister also said that Namibia's road network was increased from 42 000 kilometres in 1990 to 48 000 km in 2018. He said the major part of this growth has been on tarred roads.

"These and the continuous investment in the upkeep of our roads network enabled Namibia to incubate quality roads infrastructure that is ranked 28th globally out of the 140 countries assessed in the 2018 Global Competitiveness Report," he added.

He said maintaining the roads network is not cheap, with N$1,2 billion earmarked for roads maintenance alone in the 2018/19 financial year.

This roughly translates to expenditure of N$76 000 per km of bitumen road, and N$11 000 per km of gravel road, he added.

In response to the need to promote trade and economic growth through the roads network, Schlettwein highlighted that Namibia has in particular invested heavily in improving the various transport corridors such as the TransZambezi, TransKunene and TransKalahari highways.

Namibia has also invested in the expansion and deepening of the port of Walvis Bay to ensure efficient intermodal transport to and from the region, he noted.

Landlocked countries have become land-linked states through improved roads networks and dry ports.

"We serve as a logistics hub for the sub-region, enabling traders and investor communities to reach to and from the greater Southern African Development Community and international markets," the minister continued.

He said among the major roads projects that Namibia is undertaking is the construction of dual carriageways between Windhoek and Okahandja, Windhoek and Hosea Kutako International Airport, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, as well as one from Swakopmund to Henties Bay which will eventually link to Kamanjab.

"The completion of these projects will greatly improve traffic mobility, road safety and the movement of goods," he said.

The director corporate services at the national road fund agency of Zambia, Crispin Chilikwela, said the Armfa southern Africa focal group is a non-political and non-profitable continental association, and needs funds to continue operating.

Chilikwela thus encouraged member states to come up with programmes for annual contributions to raise funds.

Road Fund Administration chief executive officer and second president of Armfa Ali Ipinge said the body contributes to continental integration and hence trade and economic growth between African countries in generating adequate funding for the upkeep and maintenance of roads.

The association of 35 member countries is geared towards promoting good practices in the financing of roads maintenance in Africa, strengthening cooperation between the road maintenance funds on the continent, and capacity in the reservation of existing fund infrastructure, Ipinge said.

The association is also aimed at promoting efficient public-private partnerships to ensure that best conditions are attained in the mobilisation of resources for the maintenance of roads, he added. - additional reporting by Nampa