Ethiopia to Conduct Population, Housing Census in April

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia to conduct population and housing census for the 4th times from April, 7-28, 2019, according to the Central Statistics Agency (CSA).

Speaking at the official announcement of the census date today, General-Director of the Agency, Biratu Yigezu said the 4th census will be conducted using digital technology for the first time based on best experiences of other countries.

The digital technology will be vital to conduct fair and credible census across the country and avoid the previous complaints, he noted.

He further stated that the census will include all segments of the society who are based within the geographic boundary of Ethiopia.

According to Birratu, the census will also be conducted using five regional state languages, including Amharic, Tigrigna, Afaan Oromo, Somali, and Afar.

City administrators and regional states are in the course of identifying 182,000 experts to conduct the census based on principles and facts, it was indicated.

The result of the upcoming census will help as being an initial planning for the next 10 years from the higher to lower level of administration, he underlined.

Addressing the gathering, UN Resident Coordinator Aeneas Chuma said United Nations remains committed to continue its partnership with the Ethiopia to ensure the successful implementation of the upcoming census.

"We especially commend the government's commitment to universal enumeration of population resident in Ethiopia, including comprehensive enumeration of refugees, in line with SDGs call of leave no one behind," Chuma pointed out.

Chuma urged all stakeholders including the media to create awareness among the public to ensure Ethiopia implementing the population and housing census successfully.

The 4th Population and Housing Census, was postponed due to security challenges in some part of the country from previously scheduled to be conducted by last November, 2018.