Nigeria: Sunny, Hazy Weather to Prevail On Friday - Nimet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny, hazy and partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the country with prospect of localised thunderstorms over parts of southern states on Friday.

NiMet's Weather Outlook on Thursday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the central states with day and night temperatures of 34 to 37 and 19 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 and 13 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning and localised thunderstorms later in the day with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

"Sunny and hazy conditions are likely over the north and central states with chances of localized thunderstorms over the southern cities in the next 24 hours," NiMet predicted.

NAN