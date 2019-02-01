Ethiopia: UN Committed to Support Reforms, Help Challenges in Ethiopia - Resident Coordinator

Addis Ababa — The United Nations is committed to support the ongoing "impressive" reforms of Ethiopia and resolve unintended consequences and challenges in the country, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to Ethiopia Aeneas Chipinga Chuma said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Chuma said the UN, the entire African countries, and the whole world have been impressed by the reforms initiated by Prime Minister Abiy last year.

"There is a tremendous interest in supporting those reforms in order to ensure that they succeed. Because they are very progressive, create democratic space and opportunities for peace. They also created the opportunity to approach several countries in the region that historically were in conflict," the UN Resident Coordinator noted.

He mentioned the relationship between Ethiopia and Eritrea as a particular example of reconciliation.

According to him, UN recognizes that there is tremendous work that needs to be done to make sure that the reforms could sustainably succeed.

"By and large, we are very optimistic they are positive reforms and we want to support them. But we recognize the challenges and want to work with the government to overcome these challenges," Chuma stressed.

Opening up of the political space and gender parity in the cabinet were stated among the accomplishments by the government of Ethiopia.

He stressed that the recent dispensation provides an incredible historical opportunity to transform this country. "All these things are so big accomplishments in a very short space of time; but they are very significant, and powerful."

Chuma, however, quickly noted that "I am not saying this is perfect. Things need to be done and go forward. But this is a trust and positive to be supported."

Despite the accomplishments, he elaborated that one of the dire consequences of reforms is the increase of communal conflicts that resulted in high number of internally displaced people.

"We want to work with the government to find long-term solutions to the problem of internally displaced people and work with the people who are themselves affected," Chuma pointed out.

"What we highlight with all our discussions with the government is that there are certain international human rights principles that must be observed in returning people to their place of displacement. These include not forcing them to return. They have to be willing to return; and secondly, we have to make sure that the conditions allow for a successful return."

According to him, one of the concerns is that they feel insecure about the areas of displacement. The government's responsibility is to provide security in those areas.

Chuma stated that his organization has "really an excellent relationship with the government. We get the support we require to help the government to address the challenges."

Since Abiy Ahmed became the premier last April, the country lifted the state of emergency, released thousands of prisoners, allowed dissidents to return home and unblocked hundreds of websites and TV channels, among others, in just a few months.