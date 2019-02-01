Kenya/Egypt: Can Gor Mahia Break the Egyptian Jinx?

Can the current Gor Mahia squad break the jinx against Egyptians teams when they encounter Zamalek in the opening Caf Confederation Cup group "D" match on Sunday at the Moi International Sports stadium, Kasarani?

K'Ogalo has faced Egyptians teams five times, three of which has been the famous Zamalek who led to their two-year ban by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) in 1984.

Nation Sport looks at Gor previous meetings against Egyptian teams.

1969 - Gor Mahia v Ismaily

Fresh from clinching their maiden Kenyan Premier League title in 1968, Gor were pitted against Ismaily in the quarter finals of African Cup of Champions Clubs (now Caf Champions League) after eliminating Sudanese side Burri Sports Club 4-3 on aggregate in the first round.

Against Ismaily, Gor lost 3-1 in the first leg before settling for a 1-1 stalemate in the return leg in Nairobi.

Striker William "Chege" Ouma and goalkeeper James Siang'a were some of Gor players at that time.

Ismaily won the cup that year.

1984- Gor Mahia v Zamalek

Fifteen years later, Gor against were drawn to play an Egyptian side this time Zamalek in the second round of African Cup of Champions Clubs.

This came after seeing off Tanzanian giants Young Africans 2-1 aggregate score thanks to strikes from John "Zangi" Okello and Sammy Onyango.

Gor coach at the time, Briton Len Juliens travelled to Cairo to watch Zamalek play setting the stage for a tough match.

Five minutes to the break, Gor midfielder Abbas Khamis Magongo fouled an opponent outside the box, but the Sudanese referee went ahead to award the hosts a penalty before sending off Abbas brewing a scuffle.

The drama resulted into the suspension of the Kenyan side from continental football for two years.

Six Gor players namely Abbey Nassur, George "Solo" Otieno, Abbas Khamis Magongo, George "Fundi" Onyango, Peter Otieno "Bassanga" and Abdallah Shebe were banned from Caf competitions for two years, alongside Gor coach Len Julians for allegedly accosting the referee.

A year later on September 19, 1985, Zamalek visited Nairobi and held a training session with Gor as a friendship gesture, whilst admitting that Gor was the toughest team they've ever faced at home.

Zamalek went on to win the continental showpiece.

1994 - Gor Mahia v Zamalek

Gor, then under Coach Austin Oduor, met Zamalek for the second time in the Caf Confederation Cup second round and managed a 1-1 draw in the first leg before going down 2-1 in Cairo.

Zamalek scored the winning goal through a penalty that had to be retaken thrice after Gor custodian at the time Charles "Korea" Omondi saved two with the referee claiming he had left his line.

1998 - Gor v Zamalek - Caf confederation cup - first round

For the third time, Gor faced Zamalek again in the Caf Confederation Cup first round.

K'Ogalo won 1-0 in the first leg courtesy of a goal by the late Steve Okumu, brother to Dennis Oliech. They lost 4-0 in the second leg in Cairo.

2013 - Gor Mahia v ENPPI - Caf Confederation 1st round

Gor faced an Egyptian side Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) Sports Club for the fifth time in 2013 under Croatian Zdravko Logarusic in the Caf Confederation Cup first round having eliminated Seychelles side Anse Reunion 5-0 aggregate score in the preliminary round.

Coming from winning the GOtv Shield in 2012, Gor were hammered 3-0 in Cairo before battling to a barren draw in the reverse fixture at the Nyayo National stadium.

For the fourth time, Gor faces Zamalek in the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup group "D" this Sunday at Kasarani stadium.

The White Knights arrived in town in the wee hours of Friday ready for the 4pm kick off on Sunday.