Ethiopia: Pizza Hut Ethiopia Launches Women-Operated Restaurant, Its First in the World

Pizza Hut Ethiopia launched women-operated restaurant at the Century Mall, in Addis Abeba on January 31. This is the first time the Pizza Hut restaurant chain has a franchise operated by women in the world.

The launching was conducted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of note-worthy leaders in the food and beverage industry, government officials and members the media.

"Through the opening of this exceptional store, which was also built by a woman-owned construction company, Pizza Hut intends to become a pioneer in achieving such an important milestone to empower women and youth in the country," Pizza Hut said in a statement.

Speaking at the launching event, C.E.O/Shareholder of Belayab foods and Pizza Hut franchise in Ethiopia, Michael Ghebru, said, "we are proud to be the first to have this kind of restaurant and we want to showcase the uniqueness of this Pizza Hut, particularly for being the first to have a women-centered theme".

When asked about the significance of the restaurant Michael Ghebru said the initiative was "inspired by the recent reforms made by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed." "This portrays the growth and progress we have made as a society to promote gender equality in Ethiopia"

"Fans of Pizza Hut will be able to enjoy the restaurant chain's time-tested and famous pizza recipes at Century Mall. The new Pizza Hut features a menu with a wide selection of pizza flavors, a children's menu and seating area for more than 140 people," the statement added.

Pizza Hut is the world's largest pizza franchise with 17,000 locations in over 120 countries, spread across 5 continents. As one of the leading restaurant chains in the world, Pizza Hut has a revenue of over $8 billion worldwide. AS